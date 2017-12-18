Getting to the Windy City faster

Direct access to the mid-west from Great Falls will open up next year just in time for summer vacations. Monday the Great Falls International Airport announced daily flights to Chicago which will being this June.

What does this mean for us here at home?

These new flights will affect us in a number of ways.

First the airport's Director John Faulkner said it will give flyers 35,000 extra seats to pick and choose from. But it also means more people can fly into the Electric City which is great news for our local businesses.

This whole project has taken five years to finally make this service available. Faulkner said they took every opportunity to speak with united airlines about adding more flights. He added two thirds of the US population is on the east coast. So easier easier access flights just makes sense.

"Alot of the big towns back east really there's only one airline that's servicing those historically and this route in the summer time allows us to tap in to some of those markets is reducers the price in those markets and makes us a more attractive destination for those cities," said Faulkner.

He added more flights also means more tourism opportunities for people to visit the treasure state. Executive Director of Great Falls Montana Tourism Rebecca Engum said in Cascade County $250 million is generated yearly.

She said this will also be great for our agricultural community.

"We're looking at associations and organizations that have some competitive advantage to choose Great Falls being Montana's number one pulse producing state in the the nation being in part of the golden triangle which produces amazing wheat and barley," said Engum.