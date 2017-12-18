BREAKING: 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

Update: According to Montana Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling opposite directions when one of the vehicles lost control and struck the other. Three adults and three children were in the vehicles. All are reported to have serious injuries and have been transported to Benefis.

MHP says all of the victims were wearing seat belts and children were in car seats. They suspect the winter conditions are the cause of the vehicle losing control.

Update: Our reporter is on the scene of the two-vehicle accident approximately 4 miles East of Great Falls on Highway 89. He says two "children" have yet to be extracted from one of the vehicles. Traffic lanes are open but moving slowly. This story will be updated as it continues to develop.

BREAKING

Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more