BREAKING: 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

BREAKING: 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Update: According to Montana Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling opposite directions when one of the vehicles lost control and struck the other. Three adults and three children were in the vehicles. All are reported to have serious injuries and have been transported to Benefis. 

MHP says all of the victims were wearing seat belts and children were in car seats. They suspect the winter conditions are the cause of the vehicle losing control. 

Update: Our reporter is on the scene of the two-vehicle accident approximately 4 miles East of Great Falls on Highway 89. He says two "children" have yet to be extracted from one of the vehicles. Traffic lanes are open but moving slowly. This story will be updated as it continues to develop. 

BREAKING

Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways.  Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    BREAKING: 3 adults and 3 children seriously injured in accident

    Monday, December 18 2017 8:57 PM EST2017-12-19 01:57:22 GMT

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

    BREAKING:

    Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

  • Family of four chased down interstate

    Family of four chased down interstate

    Monday, December 18 2017 4:44 PM EST2017-12-18 21:44:19 GMT

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

  • BREAKING: Body found

    BREAKING: Body found

    Monday, December 18 2017 5:42 PM EST2017-12-18 22:42:03 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Disorderly conduct leads to one arrested, 2 with injuries

    Disorderly conduct leads to one arrested, 2 with injuries

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-19 05:20:56 GMT
    At approximately 2 P.M. today, Officers were dispatched to 551 Last Chance Ave, for a disorderly situation between two men and a woman.  Officers arrived on scene and found one man wielding a knife actively going towards the other man and woman.  Officers, along with the help of citizens were able to detain the man.  The other man and women were injured during the altercation, and were transported to St. Peter’s Hospital. Rainbow Cloud Peter...
    At approximately 2 P.M. today, Officers were dispatched to 551 Last Chance Ave, for a disorderly situation between two men and a woman.  Officers arrived on scene and found one man wielding a knife actively going towards the other man and woman.  Officers, along with the help of citizens were able to detain the man.  The other man and women were injured during the altercation, and were transported to St. Peter’s Hospital. Rainbow Cloud Peter...

  • Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Man admits to stealing La Quinta Inn ATM

    Monday, December 18 2017 6:13 PM EST2017-12-18 23:13:58 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

    The man caught on camera stealing an ATM from La Quinta Inn admits the theft to police. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wildfire in Glacier Co. controlled, but not contained

    Wildfire in Glacier Co. controlled, but not contained

    Sunday, December 17 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-12-18 04:43:43 GMT
    A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County. The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported.  The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, ...
    A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County. The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported.  The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, ...

  • Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls

    Two arrested on drug charges in Great Falls

    Friday, December 15 2017 8:59 PM EST2017-12-16 01:59:56 GMT
    James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right)James Wells (left) and Terry Wells (right)

    A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle. 

    A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle. 

  • Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Officers identified in Monday's shooting

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:28 PM EST2017-12-14 23:28:08 GMT

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

    The man shot during the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Great Falls has been identified.

  • Michigan authorities contact Missoula Police regarding human remains case

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-14 22:26:01 GMT

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

    Missoula Police say law enforcement officials in Michigan have reached out to them regarding the human remains found in Missoula.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.