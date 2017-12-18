Teen in the running for House District 20

We may have already had an election this year but that has not stopped one local teen from looking ahead to his own campagin for a seat in the Montana State Legislature

Keaton Sunchild is a member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Rocky Boy. Currently he is a senior at Great Falls High..

He said his future plans include attending the University of Providence and hopefully serving as the next House Representive for District 20. He said he is running at such a young age to help the future of our community.

"Alot of polictics right now is people saying there's a real america that's somewhere out there that wee need to go find again. That's kind of scaring people into believing certain things and you know we have everything we need already its just a matter of looking in the right places I think," said Sunchild.

He said no matter what the outcome is he's looking forward to the campaign and what he learns from the experience.