Yeisley's Contract not Renewed at University of Providence

Per University of Providence Athletics:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The University of Providence athletic department has chosen not to renew the contract of Head Men’s Soccer Coach Joseph Yeisley. Assistant Coach Matt Ball will take over as Interim Head Coach immediately.

After three years with Yeisley at the helm, Vice President for Athletics Dave Gantt decided that the program needed to go in a new direction. During Yeisley’s three years in Great Falls, the Argos went 30-24-1 with a trip to the NAIA Tournament in 2015.

Matt Ball has been the team’s full-time assistant coach for the past year. During that time, he also served as the Head Coach of the Montana Rush Boys U19 team, leading them to a State Cup Runners-Up finish.

Before coming to Montana, Ball was an assistant coach at NAIA Saint Xavier University in Chicago, Illinois. He was also the Head Coach for the Chicago Fire Juniors.

The university will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.