MAFB opens "The Circle", new resilience center

Today Malmstrom Air Force Base held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Circle, which stands for the center for inclusion resilience, community, learning, and education. Already airmen are excited for the new building.

This project has been in the works for 2 years and all the amenities were chosen by airmen.

The Circle is located in building 1145 and offers a wide range of amenities from video game systems, free Wi-Fi, a conference room, a classroom, indoor golf, and counselors at request.



“Everything you see here is airmen’s decisions. We reached out to the resiliency trainers and said what would you guys like to see? What would bring you into an environment where you would enjoy yourself,” says Lori Muzzana.



This center means so much more to the airmen than just a place to hang out, it has so many conveniences the base says it will have a huge impact.



“A place to relax, a place to get away from work, a place to hang out and get some recreation, but at the same time offer them a place to network and a place to get help if they need it,” says Col. Ron Allen.



Even though the circle is designed to get some r and r and help airmen with stress, they can still work at the center.



“It also brings them closer together to where they can not only have meetings here and trainings, but they can also enjoy themselves with the recreational activities we have available,” says Muzzana.



The circle also has massage chairs with sunlight led's for airmen to get a little more vitamin d during the winter months.

The Circle is open to anyone with base access.