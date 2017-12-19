Disorderly conduct leads to one arrested, 2 with injuries

At approximately 2 P.M. today, Officers were dispatched to 551 Last Chance Ave, for a disorderly situation between two men and a woman.

Officers arrived on scene and found one man wielding a knife actively going towards the other man and woman.

Officers, along with the help of citizens were able to detain the man. The other man and women were injured during the altercation, and were transported to St. Peter’s Hospital.

Rainbow Cloud Peters, 25-year-old, was arrested and booked into the LCJO jail for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Police Officer, one count of Assault with a Weapon, and one count of Attempted Homicide.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.