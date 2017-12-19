Teen lights up others lives with light show

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.
The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.
A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph.
A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph.
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.