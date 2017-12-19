Teen lights up others lives with light show - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Teen lights up others lives with light show

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Thomas Reguin makes his show on Lake Helena look like it came together with ease, but with several months of work put into a just a few minutes of show, it was tough.

'It was stressful at times, yes, laughed Thomas.

 It took about 50,000  lights, six months of song programming and about two weeks to put the decorations out. But the end goal makes the work worth it all.

"Just the feeling of happiness that comes from everybody its definitely worth it."

Thomas isn't just talking about the thousands of happy faces that come out to see his show every year. He's also talking about the people he really puts on the show for.

"I went from charity to charity and god's love was the one that really stood out."

Thomas doesn't charge anyone to watch his show. The only thing he asks is for spectators to donate to his favorite, local charity. God's Love helps the homeless and struggling families get back on their feet.

Last year he collected more than $1,500. This year, he hopes the bells and whistles he has added to the show will help add to his charitable collection.

"People around the Helena community that sees the need for it and sees somebody reaching out saying, hey, these people do need. It makes me happy."

That's why Thomas will keep on decorating and designing for years to come.

