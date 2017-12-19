"I'm infuriated she's dead over a bag of weed"; Brianna Coombs sentenced

UPDATE 02/23/18:

After pleading guilty to one count of felony robbery Brianna Coombs was sentenced to 40 years in Montana State Prison with 10 suspended. She's received credit for 518 days already served and Judge John Kutzman has recommended her for pre-release when the time comes.

"I'm infuriated she's dead over a bag of weed", said Kutzman

Coombs made a deal with the state in exchange for her testimony against Joseph Knowles, who was sentenced to 60 years in the Montana State Prison in December.

Knowles eventually plead guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of Megan Meriwether, in what is being called a 'pot deal gone bad'.

Meriwether was stabbed to death in an alleyway in September 2016 after she refused a marijuana sale to both Knowles and Coombs.

The teen found guilty of killing Megan Meriwether last September was sentenced Tuesday in Cascade County Court.

Judge John Larson sentenced Joseph Knowles to 60 years at the Montana State Prison with the eligibility for parole in 15 years. He received credit for 452 days.



Two months ago, Knowles plead guilty to deliberate homicide in a plea agreement.



Knowles and his girlfriend at the time, Brianna Coombs, tried to purchase marijuana from 18-year-old Meriwether. Court documents state Coombs did not have enough money.

Meriwether refused the sale and a fight broke out. That is when she was stabbed in the neck. She bled out in the alley and later died of her injuries.



In a separate plea agreement, Coombs plead guilty and faces one count of felony robbery. She is set to be sentenced January 19th, 2018.