Teen gets 60 years in Montana State Prison

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

At approximately 2 P.M. today, Officers were dispatched to 551 Last Chance Ave, for a disorderly situation between two men and a woman. Officers arrived on scene and found one man wielding a knife actively going towards the other man and woman. Officers, along with the help of citizens were able to detain the man. The other man and women were injured during the altercation, and were transported to St. Peter’s Hospital. Rainbow Cloud Peter...