Woman cited for felony thief

Maria Martinez has been cited for felony Theft of a black Jeep Cherokee from Lithia of Great Falls.

Court documents state Martinez was already in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center for outstanding warrants.

She has 2 pending cases. One for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs. The bond was revoked for failure to appear.

According to court documents based on her failure to follow release conditions while out on the previous bond the State requests bond be set at $10,000.