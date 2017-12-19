Helena Commission stands with trans

HELENA, Mont.- City Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of transgender rights last night... The city will join a legal battle against what they're calling an unconstitutional bathroom ballot initiative.

That means there is a long road ahead for this initiative to make it on the ballot.

This initiative, if passed would require all government entities in Montana to designate restrooms for use by one biological sex, which means, if you are a boy a birth you must use the boys room.

Last night's votes means Helena will join Bozeman and Missoula to work with the ACLU’s lawsuit against the initiative in an effort to stop it from ever making the ballot next fall.

Their argument is a simple one. They say it's unconstitutional to designate "protected facilities.” That means places such as locker rooms and bathrooms would be legally required to only permit a person based on their gender at birth.

City manager Ron Alles says he supports the commission's decision.

"We do not discriminate on gender identity in Helena, Montana. We think it’s important for us to stand up for our authority to not only protect those citizens, but more importantly to treat them equal like everyone else," said Alles.

The city will not be a plaintiff in the case, but will provide other arguments to the state.



Meanwhile, the state is siding with the Montana Family Foundation in the matter. The conservative group based out of laurel tweeted out that girls should not have to change in front of boys and hate that the ACLU wants to deprive Montana voters.