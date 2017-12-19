Man steals over $1,700 from Walmart

Court documents state on December 15th, James Weedmark Jr. was caught on video surveillance taking electronic devices out of the packaging, placing them in his coat and walking out of Walmart. The total value of the items was over $1,700.

Great Falls Police located Weedmark from the footage which showed his white F150.

Initially, he denied being in Walmart but GFP told him he was seen on camera.

During the search of his residence, the officers found what they suspected to be Meth.

Weedmark is already on probation for forgery and bail jumping.

He has a long criminal history with prior convictions of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Production or Manufacturing of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs.

The State requested his bond be set at $20,000 due to his history and a possible flight risk.