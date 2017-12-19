Great Falls Clinic receives big donation to help with patient housing

Imagine dealing with a deadly disease and being forced to sleep in your car because you can't afford lodging while receiving treatment.

The Great Falls Clinic sees about 400 people a month for cancer treatment, and about half of those patients live outside of Great Falls.

Travel, lodging, food and treatment the costs start to add up quickly.

The clinic received a $25,000 dollar donation from Pacific Steel to help build a facility to house those patients, and with this new facility patients won't have to choose between sleeping in their car or receiving therapy. It will be a 12 room patient housing facility with all the amenities like a small kitchen, patio area, king and queen beds .

The total project is estimated to cost nearly $2.4 million dollars, and the clinic says even though they are a million dollars away from their goal, they are still grateful organizations in great falls are giving so generously.

If you want to donate call (406) 771-3107 or go to www.gfclegacy.org.

