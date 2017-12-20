Ugly Holiday Sweater Contest winners

Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more

Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

A wildfire has burned nearly 144 acres in Glacier County. The fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon, is believe to be human-caused. According to Carter Gallineaux, a fire investigator with Blackfeet Fire Management, at least one structure has been lost, but no injuries have been reported. The fire is being handled thanks to mutual aid from Blackfeet Fire Management, Browning Volunteer Fire Department, East Glacier Volunteer Fire Department, Babb Volunteer Fire Department, ...