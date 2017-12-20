Is your permit valid for a concealed weapon

In Montana right now a concealed carry permit is recognized in Montana by all but 12 states and territories. Recently Virginia was added to that list bringing the number to 13.

W spoke with the Sheriff Bob Edwards of Cascade County, how did this come about and why the sudden change?



We first saw this on a Facebook post from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

It basically said a concealed carry permit from online classes in Virginia will not be recognized here in Montana.

The reason behind it comes down to the possibility of improper background checks.

Specifically, he said some of the online classes offered are in his opinion a " fly by night " concealed weapons class.

Edwards said that sitting down and taking an online test may guarantee a permit in a state that doesn't safe guard proper back ground checks.

" We have to make sure that the state of Montana approves that concealed weapons permit and there's some states that we do not accept because some states do not have back ground checks it's a right to have state," said Edwards

He says they want to make sure people who aren't lawfully allowed to carry a gun. Don't have access to a concealed weapon permit for Montana.

Sheriff Edwards said when it doubt call his office for any questions (406) 454-6820.