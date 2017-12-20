Suta's court date is set - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Suta's court date is set

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

UPDATE: Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta's court date has been set for March 21st in Pondera County.

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta had every intention of making a plea agreement in a Partner Family Member Assault case against him.

However, he has changed his mind and now wants a trial.

According to court documents Suta has reconsidered and will no longer plead "no contest" to the partner family member assault charges against him.  

He originally had a hearing scheduled for Friday, December 22nd. 

We reached out to both Sheriff Suta and the Attorney General's Office for comment. 

The Sheriff was unwilling to give a statement at this time. 

Eric Sell, Montana Department of Justice Communications Director, said if Suta wants to go to trial they will go forward with his request.  

The new date has not been set yet. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lewistown's Don's Western Wear closing after 7 decades

    Lewistown's Don's Western Wear closing after 7 decades

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:22 AM EST2018-03-02 15:22:54 GMT

    Online sales have forced one beloved family store in Lewistown to shut their doors forever. The recent announcement was made by the family on Facebook. 

    Online sales have forced one beloved family store in Lewistown to shut their doors forever. The recent announcement was made by the family on Facebook. 

  • Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Disaster in Browning; Relief on the way

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-03-01 01:57:55 GMT
    Browning SchoolBrowning School
    Browning SchoolBrowning School

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

    BROWNING - Just 24 hours ago Governor Steve Bullock declared a State of Emergency for areas including Blackfeet, Fort Belknap, and Northern Cheyenne reservations as well as Glacier and Golden Valley Counties. 

  • Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Beavers sentenced to 65 years for Sexual Intercourse Without Consent

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-02-28 23:57:21 GMT
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers
    Kahane Thomas BeaversKahane Thomas Beavers

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

    Kathane Thomas Beavers was sentenced today to years for Count I: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. 

  • Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Drunk driver causes crash on Highway 89

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:48 PM EST2018-03-01 23:48:15 GMT

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

    Court documents state on February 28th, Michael Timm, 48, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic. 

  • Group takes credit for Vegas 'Shoot a School Kid' billboard

    Group takes credit for Vegas 'Shoot a School Kid' billboard

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-02 03:55:06 GMT
    (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP). This Thursday, March 1, 2018 shows a vandalized billboard near Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. The advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle, which originally said "Shoot a .50 calib...
    A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29.".
    A freeway-side billboard for a Las Vegas gun range was vandalized overnight to change an advertisement inviting tourists to fire an assault-style rifle to say, "Shoot A School Kid Only $29.".
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.