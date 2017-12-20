Suta's court date is set

UPDATE: Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta's court date has been set for March 21st in Pondera County.

Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta had every intention of making a plea agreement in a Partner Family Member Assault case against him.

However, he has changed his mind and now wants a trial.

According to court documents Suta has reconsidered and will no longer plead "no contest" to the partner family member assault charges against him.



He originally had a hearing scheduled for Friday, December 22nd.



We reached out to both Sheriff Suta and the Attorney General's Office for comment.



The Sheriff was unwilling to give a statement at this time.



Eric Sell, Montana Department of Justice Communications Director, said if Suta wants to go to trial they will go forward with his request.



The new date has not been set yet.