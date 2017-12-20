Human Society says pets should stay inside

Gina Wiest who is the Executive director for the Lewis and Clark County Humane Society says you should always stay with your pets when they have to go outside. When you're too cold, so are your pets, so bring them inside immediately. Severe cold can cause death and frostbite especially around your pet's ears and feet. These rules also apply for cats and other critters.

Last winter someone dropped a cat on the humane society's doorstep thinking it being agile and small would find warmth through the night. Unfortunately that kitten's feet were frozen solid to the ground near an exhaust valve. He didn't make it.

"I think that people think that its OK to just leave them out, oh ya know they'll be find in their dog house or that kind of thing, its still cold," says Wiest.

If you're a runner and your dog is used to that exercise, its OK to keep up that routine as long as you buy snow boots and a coat that won't fall off during the run.

Gina says in this weather its important to give your pets more food and water because they burn a lot of it off trying to stay warm. If you feed your pet a cup a day, give it an extra one fourth of a cup to help supplement the weather. Although you should always check with your vet first to find out what's best for your pet's circumstances.