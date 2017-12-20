Community Spotlight: The Christmas Crawl

Numerous business's downtown will be taking part in The Christmas Crawl this Friday, December 22nd from 5-10 P.M.

The organizers of The Christmas Crawl want you to put on your Santa suit, or ugliest Christmas sweater and join them downtown to raise money for the Community Police Foundation.

A $5 donation gets you a Map Stamp Card and a Free drink at one of the participating locations. Visit each, get a stamp on your card and be entered for prizes.

You can sign up for the event the night of, at any of the locations taking part.

Here is the link to the facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/events/502911836760901/