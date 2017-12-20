DIY de-icer when in a pinch

With winter fully upon us, it’s pretty usual you have to clean off your car and scrape the ice off. But what if you don't have a scraper?

Well, we have a DIY trick for you.



The idea is pretty simple, you take any normal spray bottle, fill it¼ part, with water and then fill it with isopropyl alcohol you can buy at any convenience store.



This mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water doesn’t freeze and you can just leave it in your car. The trick is super simple, you just generously cover your windshield with it, and the ice just melts away.



Next, you start your vehicle, turn the heat on, and after a few minutes of leaving your car on to warm up, you can just simply turn your windshield wipers on and it will get rid of all of the ice