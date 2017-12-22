"No one should be alone on Christmas": The Danny Berg Dinner

Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...

A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...

According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...

One woman is dead after a wreck near Helena. According to the Helena Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. We're told the car was being driven by the woman when it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man who was also in the car was injured but is expected to be fine. HPD speculates the crash may have been caused by a medical episode involving the driver. The name of the victim was not immediately re...