"No one should be alone on Christmas": The Danny Berg Dinner

For the past 25 years, Danny Berg's legacy has only grown stronger as over 100 volunteers come together to make a holiday meal for folks on Christmas Day. 

The dinner, which began in 1993, provides a free meal to anyone interested. Volunteer Joe Parsetich says the great thing about the Danny Berg Dinner is that it isn't geared towards a specific group of people; anyone who is looking for a place to go and celebrate is welcome. 

If you aren't able to attend the dinner, you can call the number below for a delivery, or for a ride to the event. 

The dinner will take place on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25th) from noon to 3:00pm. It will take place at the Great Falls Senior Center, located at 1004 Central Avenue. For more information, delivery or a ride, call Wade Gehl at 781-6347

  • Taiwanese preventative health care company, Wyncor, announce successful trials of hospital-grade arrhythmia detection tool for use in home

    TAIWAN - 01-09-2018 (Press Release Jet) -- Wyncor Inc., a Taiwan-based startup dedicated to preventative healthcare, have successfully trailed their home-based arrhythmia detection tool, which detects arrtyhmia...
  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-11 02:38:00 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Man caught with methamphetamine at a local gas station

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:12 PM EST2018-01-09 22:12:45 GMT

    A Great Falls man is now facing several charges, including drug possession and driving on a suspended license, after police stopped his vehicle. It all happened Sunday at the Town Pump gas station on 10th Avenue South. GFPD Officer Olson stopped a car with two different license plates on it. The passenger of the car, identified as Pablo Lopez, exited the vehicle. It was determined he had warrants out for his arrest.  While officer Olson was speaking with Pablo, Jesse Lopez wal...

  • Plaintiffs claim Benefis athletic trainer should be held accountable in Robert Back case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:21 PM EST2018-01-09 23:21:04 GMT

    Attorneys for Robert Back, the high school football player who received substantial, permanent brain injuries while playing in a Belt High School football game in 2014, are now working to prove an athletic trainer employed through Benefis Health System should be held accountable for Back’s injuries. On January 4th, Back’s attorneys filed a “Brief in Support of Motion for Determination of Law Regarding Licensed Health Care Professional.” According to court docu...

  • United Way looking for classroom volunteers

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-11 01:42:25 GMT

    Looking for more volunteer opportunities to fulfill your New Year’s Resolution? United Way of Cascade County wants your help! 22 teachers throughout the Great Falls community are currently looking for volunteers to help in the classroom. UWCC Marketing Director Kim Skornogoski says there are many different opportunities, ranging from reading to 3rd graders to helping 6th graders with math. And with the new semester beginning January 22nd, now is the perfect time to sign up. Fo...

  • Update: One man in custody after incident puts Whittier on lock down

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-01-10 01:26:10 GMT

    A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody.  The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown.  Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...

  • Another Special Session of Congress possible

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-01-09 23:51:37 GMT

    According to a report by Montana Public Radio, Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas believes Montana only has two tough options because of the Federal Tax Bill passed just before Christmas. If a session isn't called, Montana will have a $46 million hole in its budget for 2018, or it could face lawsuits from taxpayers. That being said, The Revenue Department says they are working closely with legislators and the Governor Steve Bullock to fix the issue. Ultimately the only person...

  • One killed, one injured in Helena car crash

    Sunday, January 7 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-08 02:59:35 GMT
    One woman is dead after a wreck near Helena. According to the Helena Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. We're told the car was being driven by the woman when it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A man who was also in the car was injured but is expected to be fine. HPD speculates the crash may have been caused by a medical episode involving the driver. The name of the victim was not immediately re...
