Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. 

Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. Their grandfather, Larry LaFountain said they're recovering from  multiple injuries. The mother has broken ribs, crushed vertebrae, and her pelvis was broken in two places.

"But it it wouldn't have been for the Seat Belt she wouldn't have been here today,"said LaFountain. 

His 8 month old grandson suffered a broken femur and a puncture wound to the neck.

His three year old granddaughter broke her nose, has stitches on her lip, and broke some ribs.

"I'm thankful for the guy who got her out of the car seat with her he cut her out  and I don't his name but he cut her and she was gurgling on her own blood," said LaFountain.

This winter weather is suspected to be the cause of the accident, and he says if they hadn't been wearing seat belts and in car seats, he might be telling a much different story.

He's very thankful for everyone involved who saved his family. 

But with Christmas just days away they are asking for support from the community, they need diapers and formula and financial support since his daughter won't be able to work for awhile. 

"Today is a new day and every thing is looking good and we're all starting to relax a little bit now and its going to be a long road they say,"said LaFountain.

They are trying to raise funds three ways, there is benefit account set up at Wells Fargo where anyone can donate and a gofundme page.

They are also holding a benefit dinner January 20th at the R&R banquet room  

Right now he is grateful they are all alive.

