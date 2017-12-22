If this is your first Christmas away from home or maybe you changed your plans because of travel conditions. We put together some ideas for activities you can try out for a non-traditional holiday

On the Visit Great Falls facebook page, starting Friday night there is a Santa crawl and live music. But Jake Bash, Business Director at Great Falls Montana Tourism, offers some great suggestions.

"I really would encourage you brave the snow get outside and caught a different angle of Great Falls. Our River Edge Trail features 24 urban art display pieces of statues and installments which could be so fun to get out and build a snowman next to and explore great falls in the snow," said Bash.

He added checking out Christmas light displays is also a great way to enjoy the community. On Christmas day, of course, there is always the movie theater. But also the ice plex is offering free skating.