MSU-Northern Names Andrew Rolin New Head Football Coach

Courtesy: MSU-Northern Athletics

Montana State University-Northern Athletic Director Christian Oberquell announced today that Andrew Rolin will be the new Head Football Coach for MSU-Northern. Rolin comes to MSU-Northern with an impressive football background. His official start date will be January the 2nd.

Rolin was a former University of San Diego quarterback who was coached under former head coach Jim Harbaugh. During that time, he compiled a 40-6 career record and helped take the team to three straight Pioneer League championships.

He was an assistant coach at San Jose State University, the University of Washington, and the University of San Diego. He has coached several award-winning players including: Tyler Ervin, Shane Smith, Tim Crawley, and Kenn James. Ervin and Smith are currently playing for the Texans and Giants, respectfully.

Rolin graduated from the University of San Diego with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a Management focus in 2009.

"I am very excited for this opportunity to lead the Northern Football Program," said Andrew Rolin. "I think you have to create a culture of winning," he said, "and that starts with the details, the little things, day-to-day. I plan to set a high standard in everything we do, on the football field, academically, and in the community. When you do that, the scoreboard will take care of itself and we will be successful," said Rolin.

"I have four goals for our team as a head coach," Rolin said. "Graduate, beat our rival, win the Frontier Conference, and win a national championship. And I can tell you that we'll do everything we can, every single day to achieve those goals. Those are high goals, but that's what I believe. And I believe we can do that here. I want this program and our student-athletes to be successful, and I'll work relentlessly to help make that happen."

"There are quality football players in this state," Rolin said. "It's about selling yourself to the kids, their parents, and to their high school coaches. Getting them excited about coming here to be Lights, and to know that they're going to succeed. Making sure they know they can succeed here, not just in football, but in all phases of life."

"I'm very pleased that Andrew has agreed to head up MSU-Northern's football team. His knowledge, energy, and charisma came through in his interview. I'm confident, under his leadership, our program will be able to recruit the best student athletes to MSU-Northern. Those students will become our champions, in the classroom, on the field, and in the workforce," said Greg Kegel, Chancellor at MSU-Northern.