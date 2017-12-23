Multiple men stabbed in Great Falls.

We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.

HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...