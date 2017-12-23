5 arrested for burglarizing home of dead owner - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

5 arrested for burglarizing home of dead owner

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
5 people were arrested near Polson after stealing from a home left empty after the death of the owner. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a pickup truck stuck in the snow. When they arrived, they noticed the truck wasn't stuck but instead had several footprints leading to a nearby home. That's when deputies found several people were stealing items from within the home. 5 people were arrested and charged with burglary.

