Big Equipment Company destroyed by fire in Havre

The agricultural equipment business, Big Equipment Company in West Havre, burned almost all day on Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning.

Despite the destruction, the business said on its Facebook page it will continue to move forward and rebuild.

The company employs about 30 and said because of their insurance policy it allows them to be able to still pay their employees for a few months.

Insurance will also cover any of the loses they suffer, one of which was a combine and several tractors.

The cause of the is still under investigation.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday at the Town House Inn at 10:00 am in Havre. The meeting will take place in one of the conference rooms upstairs.