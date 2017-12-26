Big Equipment Company destroyed by fire in Havre

We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89. Both children and their mother are still at Benefis.
Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.
Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.
(AP) - A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board. KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport. Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.
(AP) - A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board. KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo's Narita International Airport. Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
The man involved in a stabbing over the weekend made his initial appearance in Cascade County Court.
The man involved in a stabbing over the weekend made his initial appearance in Cascade County Court.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
Breaking news in Great Falls. A neighbor called 9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
BREAKING:
Just into the newsroom two-vehicle accident on Highway 89 by mile marker 88. Reports of debris all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up both ways. Reports of extrication needed for one of the victims. A possible child is involved. Ambulances are on the way. We have a reporter heading the scene. And we will update as we learn more
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.
A traffic stop in Great Falls leads to two arrests after officers found 10 grams of methamphetamines in the vehicle.