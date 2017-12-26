Man charged in connection to stabbing

The man involved in a stabbing over the weekend made his initial appearance in Cascade County Court.

Thomas Gallagher has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Court documents state on Saturday Great Falls Police responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1:20 in the morning.



Police reports said Gallagher had been drinking with two other people.



He then got into a fight with one of them.



The victim separated the two, and that's when Gallagher stabbed him.



Due to how serious the injury was, the state requested a bond of $75,000.



Within 24 hours of release, Gallagher must begin active alcohol monitoring.