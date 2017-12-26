Risk of avalanches in northwestern Montana

Avalanches are always a threat every winter, and with all the recent snow we've seen, the risk of avalanches is even higher.

According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, there has been 12 observed avalanches in the last week, most occurring near Glacier National Park.

The weather conditions have been favorable for avalanche activity lately, however they say this should slow down in the near future.



“the likelihood of triggering a persistent slab avalanche is slowly going to decrease under our stable weather pattern, but the expected size remains the same. A surprisingly large and deadly avalanche is possible today. Carefully inspect the snowpack and be careful when choosing terrain.”



Although they say conditions are slowly getting better, people can still cause a slab avalanche at a moment’s notice even if we aren’t in an avalanche advisory.



“The persistent slabs are becoming increasingly stubborn to human triggers and remain a problem that requires feedback and terrain management, collapses and shooting cracks are signs of an unstable snowpack.”

For more information about the Avalanche Advisory, here is the link to the center’s website.

http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/