NWS shares concerns of extreme cold

We are in the thick of some extremely cold weather, and the National Weather Service is warning you about being exposed to the cold for too long.

“Just covering exposed skins and covering yourself, monitoring the time you are outside, have a change of clothes if you come inside to limit how wet your clothes get,” says Cody Moldan.

The National Weather Service says the wind chills we could see in the coming week could give you frostbite and hypothermia within minutes of being outside.

Temperatures below -20 can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less. Temperatures below -40 can cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes



If you are traveling, they recommend having a warm change of clothes, blankets, food, water, and a way to dig your car out if you get stuck.