Great Falls Snowmobile Club: Upcoming Events - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Snowmobile Club: Upcoming Events

Posted: Updated:

Join the Great Falls Snowmobile Club for a number of upcoming events, both business and fun!

On Wednesday, January 3rd, club members will be meeting to discuss business at the VFW Post located at 4123 10th Avenue South in Great Falls. The meeting kicks off at 7:00pm. 

The following Saturday on January 6th, folks are invited to a "Chili Cookoff and Costume Contest." The event will take place at 11:00am on Kings Hill, located off Hwy. 89 near Showdown Montana. To participate, you must register in advance at the Jan. 3rd meeting. 

For more information, search "Great Falls Snowmobile Club" on Facebook. 

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lawsuit claims school failed to protect student from teacher

    Lawsuit claims school failed to protect student from teacher

    The parents of a former student have filed a federal lawsuit against a western Montana school district, claiming school officials did not protect their daughter from being sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher.
    The parents of a former student have filed a federal lawsuit against a western Montana school district, claiming school officials did not protect their daughter from being sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher.

  • No injuries reported after train collides with semi

    No injuries reported after train collides with semi

    Thursday, December 28 2017 11:45 AM EST2017-12-28 16:45:23 GMT

    No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.

    No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.

  • Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Bloody Ceiling leads to suspicious death in Great Falls

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:32 PM EST2017-12-22 01:32:28 GMT

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

    Breaking news in Great Falls.  A neighbor called  9-1-1 Monday afternoon after blood started to come into his downstairs apartment from the floor above him.

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-27 16:24:25 GMT

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • Budget cuts end case management for developmentally disabled

    Budget cuts end case management for developmentally disabled

    Thursday, December 28 2017 4:50 PM EST2017-12-28 21:50:19 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's health department is ending its contracts with four organizations that provide case management services for 2,200 adults with developmental disabilities, a move that will put about 70 people out of work.    The cuts are among those being made due to Montana's projected $227 million budget shortfall. The contracts with A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center expire on March 31 and will not...
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's health department is ending its contracts with four organizations that provide case management services for 2,200 adults with developmental disabilities, a move that will put about 70 people out of work.    The cuts are among those being made due to Montana's projected $227 million budget shortfall. The contracts with A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center expire on March 31 and will not...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Winterizing your car

    Winterizing your car

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-12-28 01:41:47 GMT

    As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be prepare your vehicle too.

    As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be prepare your vehicle too.

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-27 16:24:25 GMT

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • Risk of avalanches in northwestern Montana

    Risk of avalanches in northwestern Montana

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:33 PM EST2017-12-27 04:33:11 GMT
    Avalanches are always a threat every winter, and with all the recent snow we've seen, the risk of avalanches is even higher. According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, there has been 12 observed avalanches in the last week, most occurring near Glacier National Park. The weather conditions have been favorable for avalanche activity lately, however they say this should slow down in the near future. “the likelihood of triggering a persistent slab avalanche is slowly going t...
    Avalanches are always a threat every winter, and with all the recent snow we've seen, the risk of avalanches is even higher. According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, there has been 12 observed avalanches in the last week, most occurring near Glacier National Park. The weather conditions have been favorable for avalanche activity lately, however they say this should slow down in the near future. “the likelihood of triggering a persistent slab avalanche is slowly going t...

  • Family still searching for answers

    Family still searching for answers

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-27 01:28:11 GMT

    Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.

    Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.