Great Falls Snowmobile Club: Upcoming Events

Join the Great Falls Snowmobile Club for a number of upcoming events, both business and fun!

On Wednesday, January 3rd, club members will be meeting to discuss business at the VFW Post located at 4123 10th Avenue South in Great Falls. The meeting kicks off at 7:00pm.

The following Saturday on January 6th, folks are invited to a "Chili Cookoff and Costume Contest." The event will take place at 11:00am on Kings Hill, located off Hwy. 89 near Showdown Montana. To participate, you must register in advance at the Jan. 3rd meeting.

For more information, search "Great Falls Snowmobile Club" on Facebook.