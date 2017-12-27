Winterizing your car

As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be preparing your vehicle too.

The winter weather is here to stay so make sure your vehicle is road ready.

Bud Hudson owns his own mechanic shop he said the best thing you can do for your vehicle is keep it up to date on all maintenance.

"You don't want to be sitting on the side of the road stalled," said Hudson.

Now since there is a winter wonderland outside, prior to hitting the road here is Hudson's list of what to check.

"Checking coolant protection level, make sure your window washing fluid id good to 20 below and not the summer blend that's in there because that will crack your washer bottle and then you wont have any in there," said Hudson.

He said if you do not have coolant you will get heat when your driving and in sub zero temperatures you are going to want that.

And while the proper tires are important. He said make sure they have enough air in them is even more crucial.

He added tires lose about 3 pounds of pressure in the winter. If they are not taken care of properly, You risk more than a set of tires.

"We want to keep them at the proper inflation it helps with fuel mileage it helps with tire wear and even stopping distance," said Hudson.

Another thing is making sure you have a full tank of gas. He said letting it go below half a tank could actually cause some serious damage.

"We haven't seen a lot of fuel line freezing but that's what can happen when you get moisture in your tank,"said Hudson

Lastly he said it is always a good idea to have your battery checked. Also he added if you have questions or concerns about your vehicle bring it in because its better to be safe than sorry.

