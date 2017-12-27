2017 fire season costs state millions in tourism - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2017 fire season costs state millions in tourism

Its hard to believe that this summer, Montana was facing the worst fire season in treasure state history.

Now the University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research has finally put a number on how much money the state lost in tourism due to the fire season.

240 million dollars was lost by the state this year due to the effects the fire season had on the tourism industry.

The institute estimates travelers spent 3.3 billion dollars in Montana this year.
58 percent of people polled said they changed their visit due to the fires and smoke. 7 percent of tourists shortened or canceled their trips totally.

According to the study, the most impacted recreation areas were hiking, biking, camping, and fishing, but numerous other outdoor activates were impacted as well.

The most affected region of Montana was Glacier National Park, with Missoula and the Bitterroot valley following close behind. The least impacted part of the state was central Montana.

Keeping with Glacier National Park, by July they received record numbers of visitors, but by September, visiting rates were the lowest they've seen in 3 years.

Now, we spoke with Great Falls Tourism and they say they wont have full details on how the fire season affected specifically our region until the study is fully completed in February.
 

When those numbers come in we will be sure to let know.

