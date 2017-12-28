New Year's Home Free with McCullough's Wrecker and Ox & Son Team

Get home safe this New Year's Holiday with McCullough's Wrecker and the Ox & Son Towing team.

The 32nd Annual "Home Free" program runs December 31st-January 1st. To take advantage of the free program, follow these instructions:

- Call 406-453-3801

- Dispatch sends a driver to where you are

- Hand your keys to the driver, who will drive you home in your car

- Once home, the driver will hand back over the keys, and will head out for the next call

- You DO NOT need to have an auto to call

For more information, call the shop at 406-453-3801, or call Gerry Knight at 406-870-3189