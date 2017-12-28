Gaming store let's you step into another reality

George Pamenter reached a milestone today that few can say they've done. he turned a century old, and the rainbow senior living center held a party for him. George is a decorated veteran who earned a purple heart during World War II, while he and the 163rd infantry were in New Guinea. “I took 2 shots in the hip,” says George Pamenter. After returning back to Montana and recovering George said he would never leave Montana again because every time he left he got shot. ...

