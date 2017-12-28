The germ killing machine at Benefis hospital

Tru-D is a germ-killing machine at Benefis, whose sole purpose is to ensure that these rooms at the hospital are clean and germ-free

Tru-D might be R2-D2's distant cousin but here on Earth, Tru-D stands up against any unwanted viruses using what looks like a lightsaber.

This technology is relatively new but just because Tru-D is now a part of the Benefis family, doesn't mean they're taking away old traditions.

Housekeepers clean every room in the hospital at least once a day and when a patient is discharged home then they do what is called a terminal clean which is a deeper clean. Then Tru-D is added during the last phase. The room is clear and people are not allowed to be in the room because you will get sunburned.

Benefis said he is a wonderful addition to the health system and it's just another great tool that they have to provide excellent patient safety

It requires little maintenance other than the occasional changing of the light bulb.