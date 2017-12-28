Taking the decorations down, safely - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Taking the decorations down, safely

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
It really was a white Christmas and many around the Electric City still have their lights up. 
But with all the snow how will they get them down safely?

We did some digging on safety tips and this is what we found. Justin Oaks is the store manager of Fleet Supply. He said when you take down your lights outside make sure  you are not alone

"Have a spotter or somebody holding the ladder so that the base of the ladder isn't slipping on all the snow and ice," said Oaks.

He added it is not just the snow you need to be careful of. He says the extreme cold affects everything.

"Things are going to be brittle even devices on the house the clips are going to be brittle the wires are going to be stiff and brittle the glass is going to be more susceptible to breaking so just be careful take your time and don't be in a rush," said Oaks. 

Adam Nowak Department Head of Lawn and Garden at Ace Hardware said handle the cords with care. 

"Make sure your not pulling on the strings of lights and making them come plugged that way because ti could definably tear the plug off the end and then you could cause a fire," said Nowak. 

Justin had one last tip.

"Done the Christmas light thing myself one of the frustrations is if we think forward to next year is the tangled mess and that's not fun to de-tangle and get em ready to go again there's a lot of different produce a person could use to keep them organized," said Oaks.

