USPS says shovel your sidewalks

The United States Postal Service is asking customers to keep snow and ice cleared from sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes so that postal carriers can deliver the mail.

“Winter storms make mail delivery very challenging for our carriers,” said USPS Spokesperson Darla Swanson. “Clearing a path to your mailbox will go a long way toward keeping our carriers safe and maintaining consistent delivery service.”

Swanson says postal carriers will continue to do their best to deliver mail, but when mailboxes and approaches to mailboxes are buried in snow and ice it can make it difficult for carriers to deliver mail safely.

When mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are too difficult, USPS says carriers will consider safety and accessibility first. They are instructed not to deliver to locations they think are too hazardous.