Crews Building Framework for CMR Athletics Facility

On Thursday crews from Talcott Construction and Western State Steel put up some of the steel columns that will be the framework of the new athletics facility on the campus of C.M. Russell High School.

The crews will work to put up crossbeams during the coming days. Assistant Superintendent for Great Falls Public Schools Tom Moore said the work the crews have done over the holiday break is keeping the project on time. He added the labor comes from Billings which is also special.

"We got a great crew here," Moore said. "The Talcott Construction people are really committed to this, they're a locally owned outfit, and they're committed to make sure this gets done right and it gets done on time. We're very pleased with what's going on here at CMR and the work they're doing."

Plenty of work still needs to be done. But Talcott Construction crews say the ability to work at all times of the year, even in the snow, keeps the project on schedule.

"This is just the beginning," said project superintendent Dustin Collins. "We got the concrete in the ground luckily before the snow hit. We'll get the steel up and the shell up and then start on the interior."

The facility is expected to be finished in the summer of 2018.