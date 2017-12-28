Need an extra kick to wake up? New coffee beer might do the trick!

If coffee wasn't enough to get you on your feet in the morning, a local brewery and coffee shop are teaming up to brew a limited edition coffee-beer.

Black Eagle Brewery and Electric City Coffee are joining forces to make what they call a mocha porter beer. The production manager said this is nothing new but it gives coffee lovers and beer lovers the best of both worlds and it comes from local businesses. He said this is more than just making a cool new beer, It shows the Electric City that businesses can come together for the common interest of the community.

The beer is expected to be on tap at local bars and even at Electric City Coffee. He added that this beer will not be canned, but if you have a keg they are more than happy to fill you up. The coffee beer is expected to be released on January 15, 2018.

