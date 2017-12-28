Black Eagle residents up in arms about GFPS redistricting

The proposed redistricting of the schools for GFPS is causing quite the stir, especially for residents in Black Eagle. The residents held a public meeting tonight discussing their lack of voice in the redistricting process.

The meeting itself was to promote Black Eagle's involvement in the process of the redistricting and to help further educate the public about what is to come for the kids and parents alike.

Some parents are up in arms about the school's solutions, as their kids will be traveling much farther than they do now to get to school, over bridges, railroads and through extremely busy sections of town.



“I think it's going to be extremely difficult, my daughter is at North and she's on the bus in the afternoon for over an hour and we live a mile from North,” says Jennifer Moore.



Others are upset about how the district is going about the process and the previous meetings.

“You know going into it we thought it was a brainstorming meeting and come to find out it was presenting 3 plans they have already decided to put all kids at Morningside. We voiced our opinions and we were shut down in every which way pretty much our kids are going to Morningside,” says Casey Grever.





The organizers of the meeting want everyone to voice their opinions and help provide possible solutions to the redistricting issue on the Great Falls Public School's website.

The organizers also invited Great Falls Public School officials to attend and give their side. None attended the meeting.