Local man turns 100, tells secret to longevity

George Pamenter reached a milestone today that few can say they've done. he turned a century old, and the rainbow senior living center held a party for him. George is a decorated veteran who earned a purple heart during World War II, while he and the 163rd infantry were in New Guinea. “I took 2 shots in the hip,” says George Pamenter. After returning back to Montana and recovering George said he would never leave Montana again because every time he left he got shot. ...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's health department is ending its contracts with four organizations that provide case management services for 2,200 adults with developmental disabilities, a move that will put about 70 people out of work. The cuts are among those being made due to Montana's projected $227 million budget shortfall. The contracts with A.W.A.R.E. Inc., Opportunity Resources, Helena Industries and the Central Montana Medical Center expire on March 31 and will not...

Tru-D is a germ-killing machine at Benefis, whose sole purpose is to ensure that these rooms at the hospital are clean and germ-free

If coffee wasn't enough to get you on your feet in the morning, a local brewery and coffee shop are teaming up to brew a limited edition coffee-beer. Black eagle brewery and electric city coffee are joining forces to make what they call a *mocha porter beer. The production manager said this is nothing new but it gives coffee lovers and beer lovers the best of both worlds and it comes from local businesses. He said this is more than just making a cool new beer, It...

The proposed redistricting of the schools for GFPS is causing quite the stir, especially for residents in Black Eagle. The residents held a public meeting tonight discussing their lack of voice in the redistricting process. The meeting itself was to promote Black Eagle's involvement in the process of the redistricting and to help further educate the public about what is to come for the kids and parents alike. Some parents are up in arms about the school's solutions, as their kids w...