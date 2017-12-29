Shovel your sidewalk or face a fine - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Shovel your sidewalk or face a fine

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
The Helena Parks and Recreation Department is starting a new program that gives you 24 hours after the snow has stopped to get your sidewalk shoveled or face a hefty fine.

Greta Dige with HPRD says they've already received 140 complaints about pathways not being cleared. 

"Those sidewalks need to be clear for everybody.  Not just for those of us who don't have mobility issues, but those that do.  That use wheelchairs, crutches, or things like that nature to get around where it may be their only means of transportation to get to point A to point B," said Dige.

Once that 24 hour period is over, the city will come by and take over but that doesn't mean you're in the clear.  If it gets to that point you could face a fine of $50 to cover their costs.

Click here for a link to the countdown clock

