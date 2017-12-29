Staying warm with no power - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Staying warm with no power

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
With these subzero temperatures what happens if the power goes out? How will you stay warm?

Not everyone has both a wood stove and electric heat. And if the power were to go out. It would get cold inside fairly fast.if that happened Butch Larcombe Spokesperson for Northwest Energy said they will be out repairing lines as fast as possible. However if power were to be out more than a few hours you need a plan.

He said cover windows with plastic and blankets because it will insulate your home. Also, find any places along door frames that may be leaking air and cover them. Larcombe said do not use propane heaters without proper ventilation because it can cause a huge amount of carbon monoxide in the air which can cause a fire or even worse, kill you.  Steve Hester Great Fall Fire Rescue Chief said if things got really serious and there is no power for days the city is ready. 

"We have a shelter plan the places that hadn't lost power we'd look for that shelter and then put it out over the emergency reporting system. When your opening those shelters we do that in cooperation with the Red Cross I mean we basically the Red Cross open those shelters," said Hester.

Also, he said if you do have to leave, shut your water off so your pipes don't freeze.  And if you do not want to go to the shelter make sure you have friends or family to stay with. 

He also said some people might not be able to get out.  His advice is to always be sure there is at least three days worth of food and water available.

