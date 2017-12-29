Helping the homeless in the cold

Not everyone will be in a warm home while these extremely chilly temperatures continue to drop. That is because they have no home to go to.

The homeless shelters are filling up because its simply too cold to be outside. Even places like the Grace Home are at capacity. But sometimes not everyone can get inside. Director of Charities at St. Vincent DePaul, Jennifer Lehmen said they are going out every day to check on the people they know are still out in the cold

"If your outside and your exposed to the elements for more than a half an hour you're at risk for some significant frost bite and death and we don't want anyone dying because they can't find shelter," said Lehman.

She added the Grace Home does have couches for people and if needed there's room on the floor.

If you want to help, any of the organizations across town including the Rescue Mission and the Grace Home will take donations of blankets, food, and even hand warmers.