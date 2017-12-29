Several states will see minimum wage increase for the new year - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Several states will see minimum wage increase for the new year

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Montana,  along with 17 other states like South Dakota and Florida,  are raising their wages, effective as of January 1st. The Treasure State will go from $8.15 cents to $8.30 cents an hour. Other states like New York and California will see a 50 cent increase.
The state getting the biggest boost is Maine who will see a dollar increase. 
In addition to wages, the economic policy institute reports about 4 million people will benefit from the increase. The EPI also reports that 8 thousand people will be effected in Montana.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lesser charge for man facing four counts of sexual assault

    Lesser charge for man facing four counts of sexual assault

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:38 PM EST2017-12-30 00:38:51 GMT

    The man who had been charged with four different counts of sexual intercourse without consent, was scheduled to appear in court for trial January 9th. 

    The man who had been charged with four different counts of sexual intercourse without consent, was scheduled to appear in court for trial January 9th. 

  • Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Avalanche closes portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:46 AM EST2017-12-30 05:46:18 GMT

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

    An avalanche has closed a portion of MT Highway 200 west of Lincoln.

  • Staying warm with no power

    Staying warm with no power

    Friday, December 29 2017 8:02 PM EST2017-12-30 01:02:32 GMT

    With these subzero temperatures what happens if the power goes out? How will you stay warm? 

    With these subzero temperatures what happens if the power goes out? How will you stay warm? 

  • The germ killing machine at Benefis hospital

    The germ killing machine at Benefis hospital

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-29 17:58:01 GMT

    Tru-D is a germ-killing machine at Benefis, whose sole purpose is to ensure that these rooms at the hospital are clean and germ-free 

    Tru-D is a germ-killing machine at Benefis, whose sole purpose is to ensure that these rooms at the hospital are clean and germ-free 

  • Convenience store helps stop human trafficking

    Convenience store helps stop human trafficking

    Thursday, December 21 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-12-22 01:38:05 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...
    HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Winterizing your car

    Winterizing your car

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-12-28 01:41:47 GMT

    As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be prepare your vehicle too.

    As the state prepares for the next round of snow, mechanics advise if you have not done so already, you should be prepare your vehicle too.

  • Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Family speaks out after Monday's car crash

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 11:24 AM EST2017-12-27 16:24:25 GMT

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

    We got the chance to sit down with the grandfather of the two children involved in Monday night's two vehicle car crash on Highway 89.  Both children and their mother are still at Benefis. 

  • Risk of avalanches in northwestern Montana

    Risk of avalanches in northwestern Montana

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:33 PM EST2017-12-27 04:33:11 GMT
    Avalanches are always a threat every winter, and with all the recent snow we've seen, the risk of avalanches is even higher. According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, there has been 12 observed avalanches in the last week, most occurring near Glacier National Park. The weather conditions have been favorable for avalanche activity lately, however they say this should slow down in the near future. “the likelihood of triggering a persistent slab avalanche is slowly going t...
    Avalanches are always a threat every winter, and with all the recent snow we've seen, the risk of avalanches is even higher. According to the Flathead Avalanche Center, there has been 12 observed avalanches in the last week, most occurring near Glacier National Park. The weather conditions have been favorable for avalanche activity lately, however they say this should slow down in the near future. “the likelihood of triggering a persistent slab avalanche is slowly going t...

  • Family still searching for answers

    Family still searching for answers

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-12-27 01:28:11 GMT

    Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.

    Ashley Loring HeavyRunner has not been seen or heard from in over six months. Her case is just one of many unsolved cases in Browning. Almost a year after he was found dead in the town, the FBI announced a $10,000 reward for information in the cold case of Matthew Grant.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.