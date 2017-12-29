University of Providence to Host East/West Wrestling Tournament

Wrestling is huge around Great Falls at any level and this weekend another good showing will be on hand.

The best high school wrestlers from around the state will be at the University of Providence for an East vs. West tournament.

Argos head coach Caleb Schaeffer said there will be some big names in town like Great Falls High's Jordan Komac, Colstrip's Jackson Currier, Forsyth's Michael Weber, as well as competitors from top programs like Havre and Flathead.

Schaeffer added the event will expose wrestlers to a college atmosphere and be a good showcase for fans.

"What we're trying to do is make it the East/West Shrine Game of football. We've tried to do this in the past after the wrestling season and we didn't get that much success," Schaeffer said. "I think we're going to have more success (this time around.) These kids are in season, they're training, their weights are down, there's no requirement for weigh ins, or match limits, so these guys are ready to compete."

The event is not sanctioned by the Montana High School Association so wrestlers will not be able to wear singlets from their schools. Instead, they will wear singlets from the University of Providence and Montana State University-Northern.

The event starts at 7 p.m. in the McLaughlin Center on the campus of U.P.