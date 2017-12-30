Power outage near Great Falls

Update: Butch Larcombe of Northwestern Energy said the outage at the southern part of Fox Farm has 87 residents without power. He said they are still investigating the cause and it is still unclear when power will be restored.
According to the Northwestern Energy outage map residents south of Great Falls are experiencing power outages.
The map says up to 400 residents are affected by this outage. The area affected is just is near the Fox Farm area.
Right now it is not clear if weather played a role in this outage or when power will be restored.
Tuesday, November 22 2016
Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.
Saturday, December 30 2017
The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for a person of interest in a fire at a rest stop in Divide. We're told the fire did more than $7,000 in damage. This isn't the first fire MDT has had at rest stops. In fact, the department says there has been a string of 12 fire at 8 differing rest areas. The most recent blazes have been in Bozeman, Butte, and Troy. If you have any information or can help identify the person in the attached photo, you're asked to contact Mike ...
Tuesday, November 22 2016
In the sentencing of Clay Starbuck Thursday several people spoke on behalf of Chanin & in defense of Clay.
KHQ.COM - In the sentencing of Clay Starbuck Thursday several people spoke on behalf of Chanin & in defense of Clay. A jury found Clay Starbuck guilty on June 4th of premeditated murder and sexually violating the human remains of his ex wife Chanin back in December of 2011.
Saturday, December 30 2017
An avalanche occurred Friday across highway 200 near mile-marker 55 off of Mineral Hill in Powell county. The highway was closed for several hours as first responders had to dig out a semi and a pickup truck stuck in the snow. The pictures that are linked to this story of the semi truck were posted on Facebook page by Zach Muse, fire chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. It was only the nose of the semi that was partially buried by the avalanche. According to Chief Muse the...
Saturday, December 30 2017
Road conditions throughout the state are still relatively bad. Overnight snow and wind have forced some roads to put under what the Department of Transportation calls "severe driving conditions." According to Montana Highway Patrol, over the past 24 hours they have responded to over 300 accidents statewide, only 8 were classified as injury and none were fatal. Brandi Hamilton of MDT said, "When we are advising folks that traveling can be difficult and that they can run...
