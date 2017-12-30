MDT list some highways as "severe driving condition"

Road conditions throughout the state are still relatively bad. Overnight snow and wind have forced some roads to put under what the Department of Transportation calls "severe driving conditions."

According to Montana Highway Patrol, over the past 24 hours they have responded to over 300 accidents statewide, only 8 were classified as injury and none were fatal.

Brandi Hamilton of MDT said, "When we are advising folks that traveling can be difficult and that they can run into icy and snow packed conditions and that things can be severe it really is you. You can guarantee that the conditions are extreme and certainly not necessarily desirable for travel."

Click here http://roadreport.mdt.mt.gov/travinfomobile/ to check out road conditions if you have to be out on the road this weekend.