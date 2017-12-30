Avalanche leaves semi stuck and highway closed for several hours

An avalanche occurred Friday across highway 200 near mile-marker 55 off of Mineral Hill in Powell county.

The highway was closed for several hours as first responders had to dig out a semi and a pickup truck stuck in the snow.

The pictures that are linked to this story of the semi truck were posted on Facebook page by Zach Muse, fire chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. It was only the nose of the semi that was partially buried by the avalanche. According to Chief Muse the semi was carrying email from Great Falls to Missoula. He also said us that there was also a pickup involved in the avalanche but every one is safe. It took crews about seven hours to dig out the semi and part of the highway was closed from 10 o'clock last night until about 5-30 this morning.

Chief Muse said even though the highway is open he advises people to just stay off the dangerous roads.



The wife of the driver posted on Facebook saying she is thankful for first responders risking their own lives to save others.