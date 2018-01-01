Pet of the week: Shadow

This week KFBB is featuring Shadow as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Shadow is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who is surprisingly calm, well behaved and has a unique trait that might surprise you.



“He is missing a toe on his back foot so when re runs he lifts it up, but it doesn't seem to bother him at all,” says Erin Doran.



The adoption center says just get his foot looked at every time he visits the vet and he should be fine. Other than being a unique little dog, shadow has a ton of love to offer and would go great with any family.



“He really just loves to sit in your lap, he likes kids, he has been playing with the kids at our kids camp here so, he likes kids, he likes other dogs, he likes, cats, he likes just about anybody,” says Erin Doran.



If you are interested in adopting Shadow you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-pets.