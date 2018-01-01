Pet of the week: Shadow

This week KFBB is featuring Shadow as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.
Shadow is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who is surprisingly calm, well behaved and has a unique trait that might surprise you.
“He is missing a toe on his back foot so when re runs he lifts it up, but it doesn't seem to bother him at all,” says Erin Doran.
The adoption center says just get his foot looked at every time he visits the vet and he should be fine. Other than being a unique little dog, shadow has a ton of love to offer and would go great with any family.
“He really just loves to sit in your lap, he likes kids, he has been playing with the kids at our kids camp here so, he likes kids, he likes other dogs, he likes, cats, he likes just about anybody,” says Erin Doran.
If you are interested in adopting Shadow you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-pets.
Monday, January 1 2018 2:15 PM EST2018-01-01 19:15:28 GMT
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...
Tuesday, November 22 2016 11:19 AM EST2016-11-22 16:19:42 GMT
KHQ.COM - Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Clay Starbuck's defense attorneys filed a motion Wednesday at the Spokane County Courthouse asking the judge to drop the no-contact order between Starbuck and his three youngest children that was upheld at his sentencing last week.
Thursday, December 21 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-12-22 01:38:05 GMT
HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...
HELENA, Mont.- Manager of the Zip-Trip Bryce Ackart said convenience stores are at the front lines for helping human trafficking victims and spotting their captors. The "more than convenience, we care" program has only been in place less than six months. Although officials in the company say several stores have reported helping victims. "if we can help out our community, the better its going to be for everyone involved," said Ackert. those who trap victims are a...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Monday, April 18 2016 11:56 AM EDT2016-04-18 15:56:51 GMT
Melinda is a news reporter/weather forecaster, and she joined KFBB in October 2015. She was born and raised in a small, rural town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As a child, she loved to play outdoors, and she also developed a passion for animal welfare from a young age. During her freshman year of high school, Melinda's passion extended to journalism. She became the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper and during her senior year, she won the Tom Bigler Journalism Conferen...
Melinda is a news reporter/weather forecaster, and she joined KFBB in October 2015. She was born and raised in a small, rural town in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As a child, she loved to play outdoors, and she also developed a passion for animal welfare from a young age. During her freshman year of high school, Melinda's passion extended to journalism. She became the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper and during her senior year, she won the Tom Bigler Journalism Conferen...
Monday, January 1 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-01-01 16:40:20 GMT
An avalanche occurred Friday across highway 200 near mile-marker 55 off of Mineral Hill in Powell county. The highway was closed for several hours as first responders had to dig out a semi and a pickup truck stuck in the snow. The pictures that are linked to this story of the semi truck were posted on Facebook page by Zach Muse, fire chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. It was only the nose of the semi that was partially buried by the avalanche. According to Chief Muse the...
An avalanche occurred Friday across highway 200 near mile-marker 55 off of Mineral Hill in Powell county. The highway was closed for several hours as first responders had to dig out a semi and a pickup truck stuck in the snow. The pictures that are linked to this story of the semi truck were posted on Facebook page by Zach Muse, fire chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. It was only the nose of the semi that was partially buried by the avalanche. According to Chief Muse the...
Saturday, December 30 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-12-30 23:44:49 GMT
The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for a person of interest in a fire at a rest stop in Divide. We're told the fire did more than $7,000 in damage. This isn't the first fire MDT has had at rest stops. In fact, the department says there has been a string of 12 fire at 8 differing rest areas. The most recent blazes have been in Bozeman, Butte, and Troy. If you have any information or can help identify the person in the attached photo, you're asked to contact Mike ...
The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for a person of interest in a fire at a rest stop in Divide. We're told the fire did more than $7,000 in damage. This isn't the first fire MDT has had at rest stops. In fact, the department says there has been a string of 12 fire at 8 differing rest areas. The most recent blazes have been in Bozeman, Butte, and Troy. If you have any information or can help identify the person in the attached photo, you're asked to contact Mike ...
Saturday, December 30 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-12-30 23:44:40 GMT
Road conditions throughout the state are still relatively bad. Overnight snow and wind have forced some roads to put under what the Department of Transportation calls "severe driving conditions." According to Montana Highway Patrol, over the past 24 hours they have responded to over 300 accidents statewide, only 8 were classified as injury and none were fatal. Brandi Hamilton of MDT said, "When we are advising folks that traveling can be difficult and that they can run...
Road conditions throughout the state are still relatively bad. Overnight snow and wind have forced some roads to put under what the Department of Transportation calls "severe driving conditions." According to Montana Highway Patrol, over the past 24 hours they have responded to over 300 accidents statewide, only 8 were classified as injury and none were fatal. Brandi Hamilton of MDT said, "When we are advising folks that traveling can be difficult and that they can run...